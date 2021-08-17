STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

You are all winners and role models, PM Narendra Modi tells Tokyo-bound para athletes

PM Narendra Modi virtually interacted with 10 para athletes and urged them to compete without pressure.

Published: 17th August 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Paralympics gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu

Paralympics gold medalist Mariyappan Thangavelu (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: "You are all winners and role models," Prime Minister Narendra Modi told India's top para athletes, who are set to compete in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics.

Modi virtually interacted with 10 athletes, including 2016 Rio edition gold winners Devendra Jhajharia and Mariyappan Thangavelu, and urged them to compete without pressure.

He also spoke with the family members and coaches of the para-athletes.

The Paralympics will be held between August 24 to September 5.

"In spite of all the difficulties in your lives, you did not lose heart and kept on fighting. By your hard work and strong will, you have reached this stage against all odds. You are going the represent the country in the biggest sporting stage," Modi said.

"You all are winners and role models. You should not play with pressure. I hope you all will give your best and medals will follow. You will make the country proud."

India is sending a 54-member team -- the largest ever -- in the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics with hopes that the country will produce its best ever performance.

The team has some of the brightest medal prospects like Jhajharia, seeking his third Paralympics gold (after 2004 and 2016) in F-46 javelin throw, Mariyappan (T-63 high jump) and world champion Sandeep Choudhary (F-64 javelin throw).

India will compete in nine sports.

Mariyappan, who had won a gold in the last edition in Rio, will be the flag bearer of the Indian contingent during the opening ceremony.

Besides Jhajharia and Mariyappan, other para-athletes who took part in the interaction with the Prime Minister were Jyoti Balan and Rakesh Kumar (para archery), Soman Rana (para athletics), Palak Kohli and Parul Parmar (para badminton), Prachi Yadav (para canoeing), Sakina Khatun (para powerlifting) and Singhraj (para shooting).

The Prime Minister said he is hopeful that the para athletes will create history at the Games.

Talking about the overall development of a sporting culture in the country, Modi said the number of Khelo India Centers will be increased to 1000 from current 360 to tap local talent and groom them, especially in the rural areas.

"Our villages and remote areas are full of talent and the contingent of para athletes is a living example of that. Today the country is trying to reach the players, special attention is being paid to the rural areas."

"Equipments, grounds and other resources and infrastructure are being made available to the sportspersons. The country is helping its sportspersons with an open heart.

"We have to keep on improving our ways and system to develop sports culture in India, shed fears of earlier generations."

Modi said earlier giving facilities to 'Divyang Jan' was treated as part of welfare activities, but it is now considered as part of responsibility of the country.

"Laws like 'The Rights for Persons with Disabilities Act' and initiatives like Sugamya Bharat Campaign' are changing lives and giving confidence to numerous talents all over the country," Modi said.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wished the athletes good luck, noting that para-athletes have performed impressively in the international events in the last few years.

"We have won 12 medals so far in the Paralympics. Our athletes have done very well in the international events in the last few years.

"I hope they will give their best and win laurels for the country."

India will start its campaign on August 27, with men's and women's archery events.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra ​Modi Tokyo Paralympics ​Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp