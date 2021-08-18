Odisha CM gives cash awards to hockey stars

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik gave away 13 awards to Indian hockey stars on Tuesday. While Harmanpreet Singh was awarded for scoring the maximum number of goals, PR Sreejesh won the award for maximum number of saves. Nilakanta Sharma won the player with maximum number of goal assists while Rupinder Pal Singh awarded for maximum number of defensive tackles. Harmanpreet Singh and Amit Rohidas were awarded for their interceptions in the midfield.

In women’s, Gurjit Kaur and Vandana Katariya were awarded as top scorers while Savita Punia was given the prize for the maximum number of goals saved. Rani Rampal and Navneet Kaur were awarded for goal assists. Deep Grace Ekka was given the award for the maximum number of defensive tackles while P Sushila Chanu awarded for player with maximum interceptions in the midfield. Each player was awarded Rs 10 lakh and each support staff was awarded Rs 5 lakh.