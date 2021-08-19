STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian captain Rani Rampal wishes former head coach Sjoerd Marijne luck for 'new chapter'

The Dutch master tactician stepped down after leading the Indian women's hockey team to a fourth-place finish in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Published: 19th August 2021 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne.

Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal thanked former head coach Sjoerd Marijne and wished him luck for the future.

The Dutch master tactician stepped down after leading the Indian women's hockey team to a fourth-place finish in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. Even though the team finished fourth, it was a lion-hearted performance from the girls.

Taking to Twitter, Rani shared series of images with Marijne and wrote: "Thanku coach @SjoerdMarijne for everything u have done for women's hockey team best wishes for the new chapter."

The Dutch coach had taken charge of the team for the first time in 2017. In the Olympic qualifiers, the Indian women's hockey team beat the US 5-1 in the first game. However, in the next match, they went down 4-1 and just about managed to make the cut for the Olympics.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Marijne stayed back in India and resumed the practice sessions as soon as they were permitted to train. In January 2021, the team flew to Argentina where they drew two matches and lost on four occasions.

In February, they set sail for Germany for another exposure trip as part of their preparations where the team failed to win. However, they gained vital experience which helped them immensely.

At the Olympics, they had a dream run where they beat world no.3 Australia 1-0 in the quarterfinals. However, in the semi-final and in the bronze medal play-off, they lost to Argentina and Great Britain respectively to finish fourth, which is their best performance ever at the Olympics since 1980. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rani Rampal Sjoerd Marijne Indian hockey coach Indian hockey team Indian womens hockey India women hockey Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp