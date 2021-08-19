STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Protocol confusion for youth and junior boxers

Late visa, RT-PCR test issue and unavailability of tickets force Indian contingent to leave for Asian meet in batches

Published: 19th August 2021 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

The boxers finally have to bear the brunt. (Representational Image)

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After spending hours (on Wednesday and Thursday) at the Delhi airport, first lot of junior and youth boxers, along with coaching staff, managed to leave for Dubai late on Thursday, a day before the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships.

The team was supposed to travel from Delhi on Wednesday, but was forced to miss their flights after arriving late for an RT-PCR test, which the team was not aware of. The RT-PCR tests undertaken by the contingent in Rohtak also didn't have a bar code. Only those with test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report are allowed to travel to the UAE. Everything compounded because of the late visa. Now the team is travelling in batches due to limited seats available on flights.

Around 23 managed to leave on Thursday while the rest are expected to leave on Friday morning depending on the availability of tickets. Given the situation, if any boxer is scheduled to play on Friday and is still in India, the delay could hurt the his/her chances.

"We were supposed to come to the airport four hours in advance and undergo RT-PCR tests. The airlines/travel agents did not give that information to anyone. So we reached the airport like we used to during the past, just three hours before departure and we learned about this before getting boarding card," one of the members of the contingent told this daily.

According to Dubai travel requirements, 'Passengers must complete a Covid-19 PCR rapid test at the airport before the departure of their flight. The rapid PCR test can be conducted within 6 hours prior to departure. (Rapid antigen test will not be accepted).'

Another member of the team said that the booking agency is partly to blame. Because of travel restrictions to Dubai, even the visa was granted at the eleventh hour, like for the previous outing of seniors in May. Because of lack of information and subsequent red light from airline authorities, the Boxing Federation of India arranged a place for the youngsters to stay in Delhi.

The boxers finally have to bear the brunt. "They are tired but what can be done? This happens," a team official said. The delay is a mighty blow for the potential stars of tomorrow as some of them might not get much time to rest before they begin their campaign on Friday. The official draw was held at 8pm (9.30 pm IST) on Thursday. There is every possibility that some of the Indians could be in action on Friday.

Eighteen teams, including boxers from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, are expected to be part of the continental event. A total of 51 boxers from India will be hoping to make a name for themselves in the next few days. Each one of them had earned a spot after doing well in the nationals last month. For the last three weeks or so, they had been training for this assignment.

After Lovlina Borgohain's inspirational Olympic medal, there is a buzz among the youngsters. The team, despite airport woes, enters the event with plenty of hope. There are some pugilists who had won medals at the junior level and are now representing the country at the youth level.

"The government is doing so much for the athletes these days. Cash rewards have become a norm. That has certainly added to their motivation levels."

In the men's youth section, there are names like Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), who are former gold medallists in the event at the junior level.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp