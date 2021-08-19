STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sebastian Coe congratulates relay bronze in U-20 World Athletics Championships, says India is making great progress in athletics

In a video tweeted by Sebastian Coe, the 64-year-old was seen interacting with the Indian athletes, including the medallists.

Published: 19th August 2021 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NAIROBI: World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has congratulated the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team for its bronze-winning performance at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, saying that the country is making great progress in the sport.

On the first day of competitions on Wednesday, the Indian quartet of Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to finish third in the final of the 4x400m relay team event, clinching the country's fifth medal in the history of the tournament.

In a video tweeted by Coe, the 64-year-old was seen interacting with the Indian athletes, including the medallists.

"This is what you need at the start of the championship. Congratulations to your 4x400m mixed relay team, fantastic performance in the heats as well," he said.

The double Olympic gold medallist in 1500m is heard telling the other Indian athletes to follow the footsteps of the mixed relay team.

"That means you have go to do what they have done, there is big pressure there. I loved watching you guys perform and this is a sport and country that is really making great progress.

"You had great triumphs in Tokyo. Now this your moment to shine on the stage and then it's your chance to go for the Olympics," Coe added.

While sharing the video, Coe tweeted: "Such a pleasure to meet, discuss athletics and congratulate the talented athletes from around the world @WAU20Nairobi21. Our sport is in good hands with these promising and passionate next generation athletes #WorldAthleticsU20 #homeofheroes #nairobi #india."

The bronze medal comes on the heels of javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in the Tokyo Olympics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebastian Coe U20 World Athletics Championships
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp