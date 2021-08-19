Tiger Woods' well-travelled 2002 season putter on auction

By IANS

NEW YORK: Golfer Tiger Woods' putter from the 2002 season has been listed at the Golden Age Golf Auctions and is set to better the $155,000 that the 2001 season putter fetched at a similar auction last September.

The putter also comes with a letter from Scotty Cameron, the manufacture of the putter. The letter states, "The putter was made as a backup for Tiger Woods. The note is a special piece of history that the 2001 version doesn't include, increasing the rarity of a one-of-a-kind putter".

Woods, a 15-time Major champion and 82-time PGA Tour winner, used to get three Scotty Cameron putters for his PGA Tour campaign in a season.

Woods's old putters are being auctioned online as the golfing star enters the last bend of his career.

The auction states the putter 'has spent the past 18-plus years in the Far East, the Middle East and Europe'.

Woods has not featured in any golf event since his accident in February this year.