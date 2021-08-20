STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok starts steady with 1-under at British Open

Aditi, who started the tournament with a birdie turned in one-over after bogeys on sixth and seventh. After the turn she found some rhythm and it helped.

Published: 20th August 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (File | AP)

By PTI

CARNOUSTIE: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok opened the women's British Open with a steady one-under 71 to lie tied 22nd at the challenging Carnoustie Links here.

Aditi, who had finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, scored four birdies against three bogeys and three of those birdies came in a fine stretch between 10th and 14th.

The Indian is four shots behind the three co-leaders -- World No. 1 and Olympic gold medallist Nelly Korda, Korean Sei Young Kim and Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom.

The trio produced a matching five-under 67 each in the opening round.

Three-time Ladies European Tour winner, Aditi, who qualified for her 19th Major through the Final Qualifying at Panmure Golf Club, showed a lot maturity and patience, so crucial while playing the Links.

"I played good today, I think I drove the ball well and that was definitely a key to scoring well. I started off good with a birdie on the first as I hit a 7 iron to 10 feet and holed the putt," Aditi said.

"Had bogeys on 6th and 7th as both drives ended in the pot bunkers, and after that I realised that mistakes are there on this course to be made, it's just about staying patient and keeping composure and I think I did that well today, even though I had two bogeys I came back from it.

"I had a nice hole out bunker shot on the 10th but the bunker shot was totally about 7 yards so it was like a 20 footer from the bunker. But yeah that was nice to hole that out."

Aditi, who started the tournament with a birdie turned in one-over after bogeys on sixth and seventh. After the turn she found some rhythm and it helped.

"Then I got into a good rhythm and hit a 5 iron to 12 feet on 13th hole and holed that putt.

On the 14th I hit a 9 iron which almost went in the hole I think ended up 4 feet past and I holed that putt for a birdie," she said.

"Obviously finishing stretch at Carnoustie is pretty difficult but I had a 3 wood coming in to the last 3 holes, managed pars on 16, 17 but bogeyed 18.

"But it was still a good round, I think. The 18th was the second toughest hole on the course. Obviously a dropped shot is never good but I think it was okay."

Major winner Korda made eight birdies on her way to a share of the lead.

Four players are one stroke back on four-under-par 68 including 2018 Women's Open champion Georgia Hall, who was joined on four-under-par by Scottish amateur Louise Duncan who carded a round of 68 which included an eagle on 14.

American Andrea Lee and 2021 US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso are also tied for fourth place.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
British Open Aditi Ashok
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp