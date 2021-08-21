STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asian Junior & Youth C'ships: Four youth boxers enter semifinals on Day 2, assured of medals

Daksh, the first Indian to enter the ring on the day, made a fast start, landing some good combination punches against his opponent.

Boxing

In the final round, Ahmad could barely stand firm as Daksh continued to pile on the pressure with some deadly hooks. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite reaching Dubai at the eleventh hour, six junior boxers out of ten had posted big wins to advance on the opening day of the Asian Junior and Youth Championships on Friday. On Saturday, four youth pugilists from India entered the last four and were guaranteed medals while one boxer marched into the quarterfinals.

Daksh Singh registered a commanding victory over Kuwait's Omar Ahmad to enter the quarterfinals. Bishwametra Chongtham (51kg) beat Kazakhstan’s Kenzhe Muratuly 5-0 to enter the semifinals and is assured of at least a bronze medal.

Deepak (75kg) also got the better of Dhurgham Karim to enter the last  four. However, Aditya Jangu (86kg) lost against Kazakhstan's Temirlan Mukhatayev. Jangu was knocked out in the opening round. Abhimanyu Loura (92kg) put up a dominating show against Tenibekov Sanjar. The referee was forced to stop the contest in Round 2. 

Abhimanyu entered the last four with that effort. Preeti (57kg), the  lone woman in action on the day, was also too good for her opponent from Mongolia. The Indian with a southpaw stance pummeled her opponent, forcing the referee to stop the contest towards the end of second round. Preeti, too, entered the semifinals.

Daksh, the first Indian to enter the ring on the day, made a fast start, landing some good combination punches against his opponent. Ahmad also showed plenty of intent, going after the Indian. But it  was the Indian who landed more pinpoint blows. Daksh got the vote  of all the five judges.

Daksh came out a confident boxer in the  second essay, keeping up the intensity level with some solid hits. Sensing that he requires big points in order to stay in the game,  Ahmad showed plenty of heart to return the favour. However, he just  lacked the accuracy in his punches. All that effort seemed to have  drained his energy towards the end of the round. Daksh took full  advantage by landing some telling blows. Daksh was clearly leading the contest.

In the final round, Ahmad could barely stand firm as Daksh continued to pile on the pressure with some deadly hooks. The Delhi  boy did well to keep his opponent at bay with some counter-punches  to cap off an impressive display.

Ahmad was gasping for breath towards the end, Daksh could have been thinking about his next match. After sealing a 5-0 win, Daksh will meet Turdubaev Eldar of Kyrgyzstan next.

Asian Junior and Youth Championships
