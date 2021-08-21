India's Amit Khatri wins silver in 10km race walk at World U-20 Athletics Meet
Amit Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind host country's Heristone Wanyoni of Kenya, who won the gold with a timing of 42:10.84 minutes.
Published: 21st August 2021 02:43 PM | Last Updated: 21st August 2021 02:43 PM | A+A A-
NAIROBI: India's Amit Khatri won silver medal in the 10km race walk for men at the World U-20 Athletics Championship here on Saturday after the 4x400m mixed relay team won bronze a few days back.
Khatri clocked 42:17.94 minutes to finish behind host country's Heristone Wanyoni of Kenya, who won the gold with a timing of 42:10.84 minutes.
Khatri did lead the race till Wanyoni overtook him during the last two laps of the race.
Paul McGrath of Spain won the bronze medal with a timing of 42:26.11 minutes.
Both gold and bronze medal winners recorded their personal best timings at the event.