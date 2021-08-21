STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Shaili qualifies for final as best jumper 

For any athlete, the first international event can be intimidating. Even Shaili Singh was feeling the jitters during her first jump at the World U20 Athletics Championships.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Shaili Singh joined the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation 19 months ago.

Shaili Singh (R)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: For any athlete, the first international event can be intimidating. Even Shaili Singh was feeling the jitters during her first jump at the World U20 Athletics Championships. There was a tinge of nervousness but deep inside she had that belief of performing well.

The first jump was enough for her to make the final when she cleared 6.34m, a mere .01m less than the automatic qualification mark. By the end of the round, her coach Robert Bobby George knew she would be in the top five, enough to qualify. Preserving energy would be key.

He told Shaili to relax and not exert too much. “I told her only if she wants she can try and better the first jump,” he said. “It was not necessary at the point because we knew she would qualify with that distance.” Shaili, however, said she was comfortable and would give a try during the last jump.

The 17-year-old has been consistently clearing 6.40m this season and that’s what she did with her final jump and qualified as the best jumper across both groups. She created a junior national record with a jump of 6.48m in July. Sweden’s Maja Askag qualified behind her, clearing 6.39m. Askag’s personal best is 6.45m. Spain’s Tessy Ebosele with a personal and season best of 6.63m could only manage 6.18m. In fact, the next best in Group B where Shaili was competing was Shantae Foreman of Jamaica with a jump of 6.27m.

According to the coach, Shaili is capable of clearing 6.40m and is good for 6.50m. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaili Singh U20 Athletics Championships
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp