STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Six Indians win on opening day at Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships

Chandigarh's Rohit outclassed Alhassan Qadous Sriya 5-0 while Ankush also blanked Bader Shehab from Kuwait 5-0.

Published: 21st August 2021 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By ANI

DUBAI: Rohit Chamoli, Ankush, and Gaurav Saini were among the six Indian boxers who registered victories on the opening day of the ASBC Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Providing India an ideal momentum in the junior boys' event, Rohit (48kg), Ankush (66kg), and Gaurav (70kg) claimed confident victories against their respective opponents and confirmed themselves and country medals, securing places in the semi-finals.

Chandigarh's Rohit outclassed Alhassan Qadous Sriya 5-0 while Ankush also blanked Bader Shehab from Kuwait 5-0. Haryana's Gaurav too put up a dominating show against another Kuwaiti boxer Yaqoub Saadallah before he was declared the winner with Referee Stopping the Contest (RSC) in the second round of the bout.

Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg), and Preet Malik (63kg) were the other three junior pugilists to emerge victorious in their respective opening round matches.

On the other hand, Yashwrdhan Singh (60kg), Usman Mohd Sultan (50kg), Naksh Beniwal (75kg), and Rishabh Singh (81kg) suffered defeats in their respective preliminary bouts.

The 2021 World Youth Championships bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham will begin his campaign in the prestigious continental event as six youth Indian boxers will be seen in action on the second day. Apart from Bishwamitra, Daksh Singh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Aditya Janghu (86kg) and Abhimanyu Loura (92) will play their opening-round matches while among women's Preeti (57kg) will kick off her challenge.

The ongoing Asian Championships will provide the much-needed competitive tournament to the promising young talents at the Asian level after a gap of almost two years lost due to the pandemic. The event has been witnessing a thrilling action in the presence of pugilists from strong boxing nations like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan to name a few.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships Rohit Chamoli Gaurav Saini
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp