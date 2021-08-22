Czech Masters: Shiv Kapur drops down to T-54th after poor third round

By PTI

PRAGUE: Shiv Kapur fell down the leaderboard after a disappointing 4-over 76 on the third day of the D+D REAL Czech Masters.

Kapur, who opened the week with encouraging 70-70 suffered two bogeys and a double bogey and is now tied 54th.

India's other stars SSP Chawrasia and Ajeetesh Sandhu had already missed the cut.

Finland's Tapio Pulkkanen will take a two-stroke lead into the final round.

The Finn, who was European Challenge Tour Number One in 2017, carded a six under par round of 66 at Albatross Golf Resort to move to 13 under par.

He was two shots clear of Americans Sean Crocker and Johannes Veerman and 2016 Open Champion Henrik Stenson.

Like Pulkkanen, the Americans Crocker and Veerman are also in search of their first European Tour victories, while Stenson will bid for his 12th title and first win since claiming his maiden Major Championship at Royal Troon five years ago.

Paul Peterson, winner of this event in 2016, makes up the top five on ten under par after his four under round of 68.

Due to the threat of thunderstorms in the Czech capital on Sunday afternoon, the final round of the D+D REAL Czech Masters will be a two-tee start U-draw, beginning at 07:00 local time.