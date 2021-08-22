Jubilation all around as hockey Olympians return home

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/ROURKELA: For hockey stars Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo of the Indian team, homecoming this time was different. Marked by a grand reception at Jharsuguda airport here on Saturday, the players were taken to Sundargarh town in a procession and felicitated by hockey icon Dilip Tirkey.

The Indian hockey men’s team won the bronze while the women missed medal by a whisker achieving the fourth position at Tokyo Olympics. As soon as they landed at the airport, they were felicitated by Project Director, DRDA Tapiram Majhi and District Athletics Association general secretary Tapas Ray Choudhary in the presence of senior officials at the airport.

The players were then taken to Sundargarh town in a procession from the airport much to the excitement of the town residents. They were later felicitated at a function organised by the district administration at Bikash Bhawan in the presence of Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and hockey icon and chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council Dilip Tirkey.

Amit, who played a crucial role in India’s win in the penultimate match at the Olympics, said he was overwhelmed by the jubilant reception accorded to them. Heaping praise on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said the decision to set up astro-turf grounds in all 17 blocks of the district and construction of India’s largest hockey stadium in Rourkela would benefit budding talents of Odisha.

Birendra too shared his joy at reaching home to the warm welcome. He expressed hope that the State government’s renewed thrust to improve infrastructure in the district will encourage upcoming talents and lead to more players from the region representing the country. Deep Grace said she was glad to return to her birth place and overwhelmed by the love showered on her and teammates. “I am glad to have played for the country at the Olympics and reaching the semi-finals,” she said.