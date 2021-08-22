STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Jubilation all around as hockey Olympians return home

For hockey stars Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo of the Indian team, homecoming this time was different.  

Published: 22nd August 2021 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

The players being welcomed by locals at Sundargarh town | Express

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/ROURKELA:  For hockey stars Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo of the Indian team, homecoming this time was different.  Marked by a grand reception at Jharsuguda airport here on Saturday, the players were taken to Sundargarh town in a procession and felicitated by hockey icon Dilip Tirkey. 

The Indian hockey men’s team won the bronze while the women missed medal by a whisker achieving the fourth position at Tokyo Olympics. As soon as they landed at the airport, they were felicitated by Project Director, DRDA Tapiram Majhi and District Athletics Association general secretary Tapas Ray Choudhary in the presence of senior officials at the airport.

The players were then taken to Sundargarh town in a procession from the airport much to the excitement of the town residents. They were later felicitated at a function organised by the district administration at Bikash Bhawan in the presence of Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan and hockey icon and chairman of Odisha Hockey Promotion Council Dilip Tirkey. 

Amit, who played a crucial role in India’s win in the penultimate match at the Olympics, said he was overwhelmed by the jubilant reception accorded to them. Heaping praise on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, he said the decision to set up astro-turf grounds in all 17 blocks of the district and construction of India’s largest hockey stadium in Rourkela would benefit budding talents of Odisha. 

Birendra too shared his joy at reaching home to the warm welcome. He expressed hope that the State government’s renewed thrust to improve infrastructure in the district will encourage upcoming talents and lead to more players from the region representing the country.  Deep Grace said she was glad to return to her birth place and overwhelmed by the love showered on her and teammates. “I am glad to have played for the country at the Olympics and reaching the semi-finals,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Indian hockey team Olympic hockey
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp