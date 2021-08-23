STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sachin Tendulkar seeks support for Paralympic Games, calls para athletes 'real life heroes'

Sachin Tendulkar has called on the country to wholeheartedly support the Indian athletes taking part in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has called on the country to wholeheartedly support the Indian athletes taking part in the Tokyo Paralympics and termed them "real life heroes".

The Games are starting from Tuesday.

"It is time for the Paralympics and I would like to appeal to all Indians to get behind our contingent of 54 athletes in Tokyo," Tendulkar said in a statement on Monday.

According to Tendulkar, the journey of para athletes is an "eye-opener" to common people that what one can do with passion and determination.

"I have always believed that these women and men are not athletes with special abilities. Rather, they are women and men of extraordinary ability who are all real life heroes for each one of us.

"Their journeys are an eye-opener to what women and men can do with passion, commitment and determination and serve as inspiration for every one of us," added the legendary batsman, who has numerous records to his name.

He said it was important to celebrate every athlete, who would compete at the Paralympics, irrespective of the results.

"I have always believed that if we can celebrate our Paralympic athletes in the very same manner that we celebrate our Olympic heroes and our cricketers, we can become a better society.

"And it is not simply about the medal winners. Not every athlete among the 54 participating in the Paralympics will win a medal.

"However, it is important we celebrate them all. We need to celebrate the process and not simply the outcome. That's when real change will happen in our sport," he added.

Tendulkar also hoped that the country wins more medals this time around.

"I have been reading we might win more than 10 medals this time round. I hope we win more. In Rio, we had won four medals. If that goes up to 10 it is a significant upswing that all of us should celebrate.

"Having said that I will watch each athlete with the same interest whether they make it to the podium or not. Each of them are great role models and to see them perform for India and do it all for the tricolour is in itself a great sense of satisfaction for the country."

He was also delighted to see the support the government and corporate houses have extended to para athletes.

"I have been delighted to see India embrace the Paralympics this year, the very welcome initiatives of the government and corporates working in partnership and on their own in different aspects of extending support to our sports persons are all steps in the right direction," he signed off.

