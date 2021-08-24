STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

How Vinod became Paralympic medal contender in just 5 years

Vinod may have harboured a dream of representing the country in big-ticket events, but a spinal injury suffered in 2002 had rendered him paralysed from the waist below.        

Published: 24th August 2021 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:32 AM   |  A+A-

Vinod Kumar with coach Satyanarayana

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Back in 2012, Vinod Kumar was a 32-year-old living a mundane life in Rohtak, Haryana. He used to run a small grocery store near the Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex, and his main highlight of the day used to be seeing fit and strong athletes thronging to the stadium for their training. Vinod may have harboured a dream of representing the country in big-ticket events, but a spinal injury suffered in 2002 had rendered him paralysed from the waist below.        

Managing to earn only a meagre sum, which was only enough to keep him and wife Anita afloat, Vinod even enquired about para sports but decided not to pursue it after knowing about the expenses involved. It all changed in 2016 with Deepa Malik, currently president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to clinch a Paralympic medal in 2016. It inspired Vinod to overcome his disadvantages and pursue discus throw.

"That silver medal made me believe that even I can win laurels for the country," the 41-year-old Vinod told this daily from Tokyo. "Archery coach Sanjay Suhag encouraged me and introduced me to athletics coach Amarjeet Singh. I started training and won bronze in next year's national championships held in Jaipur. I repeated the feat in 2018, following which coach Satyanarayana took me to Paris in 2019 wherein the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) classified me into T/F52 category for two years," added Vinod.

He then competed in the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai and finished fourth to book a Tokyo Paralympics ticket.

IPC classifies an athlete's disability only for two years. The postponement of Tokyo Paralympics by a year meant a few athletes including Vinod had to be classified again by the IPC. Only on Sunday, it was confirmed that Vinod can compete in T/F52 category and the discus thrower is now quite confident of his chances at the Paralympics starting on Tuesday.

The journey, however, has not been that simple. Vinod got married in 2012 and he was blessed with two daughters subsequently. The expenditure grew manifold but his earnings did not increase proportionately, forcing him to take loans. For the Paris trip alone, he had to take a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh from his sister, which he hasn't paid yet.

"It's not easy as I am in debt but the sacrifices will pay dividends if I win a medal," hoped the para athlete.
In October 2020, the PCI along with the Sports Authority of India arranged a training camp for him at the SAI centre in Bengaluru. He was training at the venue till his departure for Tokyo on August 18. The training meant that his wife has had to run the grocery shop and also manage the day-to-day affairs at home. Things got complicated again when Vinod returned Covid-19 positive twice and had to be hospitalised on both occasions.

The world record in his event is 23.80m while the Paralympic record is 21m. Vinod's personal best is 22m and he threw 21m at the National Para Athletics Championships held in Bengaluru in March this year despite being infected by Covid twice. "I hope, I give my best on August 29, the day of the competition. If I medal, this will only be the start of a journey," signed off Vinod.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vinod Kumar
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp