STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian men’s basketball team qualifies for Asia Cup

The Basketball Federation of India President K Govindaraj was pleased with the team’s effort and announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh as well.

Published: 24th August 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Basketball

The Indian team, despite possessing some young players, will look for their experienced men. (Representational Photo)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  When they lost to Saudi Arabia before defeating Palestine in the Group H of the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers in Jeddah, the Indian men’s basketball team qualification for the top continental competition was no longer in their hands.

Only after Saudi Arabia’s win over Palestine in the last group game on Sunday, India’s passage to the 16-nation Asia Cup, scheduled for next year in Jakarta, was assured. In fact, Vishesh Bhriguvanshi & co were only able to catch that game from the third quarter onwards as they were on the flight back to India when the game started.

After their qualification was guaranteed, there was palpable excitement on the Indian team’s WhatsApp group with congratulatory messages floating around. Bhriguvanshi credited the team’s pre-tournament training sessions. “In the last two months, we had put in a lot of hard work in training. Now, it is great that we have qualified as that was our big goal. but we were expecting to do much better than this, and also wanted to win the first game (against Saudi Arabia), but it had been five months or so since we had played any sort of top competitive match so,” captain Bhriguvanshi told this daily.

The Basketball Federation of India President K Govindaraj was pleased with the team’s effort and announced a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh as well. They have also booked a slot for the FIBA World Cup 2023 Asian qualifiers which starts from November. However, a lot of things need to be improved if they are to compete against the best teams in Asia. Even though they qualified, India, who were the highest- ranked team in the group, were outplayed by Saudi Arabia 61-80 and only narrowly beat Palestine 79-77.

The biggest highlight, if any, was the performance of Amritpal Singh and Amjyot Singh, who scored 30 and 23 points each in the last match. If they are to come up with a good show in the Asia Cup, the big three — Amjyot, Amritpal and Bhriguvanshi — need to be on top of their game. With the championship more than ten months away, they have time to prepare for the competition under the watchful eyes of coach Veselin Matic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basketball Federation of India India Basketball
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp