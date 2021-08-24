STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

New members elected unopposed in fencing elections

The first job of the newly elected officials will be to make a few amendments to bring the FAI constitution in accordance with the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

Published: 24th August 2021 12:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 12:26 AM   |  A+A-

Fencing

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During their Special General Body Meeting in Raipur on Friday, the Fencing Association of India conducted its elections for the post of president, vice-president (4), secretary, joint secretary (4), treasurer and executive members (10). All the candidates were elected unopposed.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was elected as FAI president while Maharashtra Home Minister SD Patil was elected as vice-president. IOA general secretary and former FAI chief Rajeev Mehta was elected as the new secretary-general while Bashir Ahmed Khan is the new treasurer.

An IOA observer was present at the election while the Sports Ministry had given its go-ahead for the same to proceed. Former Uttarakhand HC judge Rajesh Tandon was the Returning Officer. The election report is set to be submitted within the week. This election was held after the culmination of the four-year term of the previous office-bearers. The last election was held on August 20, 2017.  

The first job of the newly elected officials will be to make a few amendments to bring the FAI constitution in accordance with the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

"Now our goal is to popularise the sport further and ensure international success in the days to come with an eye on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics," the new treasurer informed.
Everyone was present physically for the elections and they were required to bring a negative RT-PCR report to be a part of the meeting.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fencing fencing association
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp