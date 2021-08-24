New members elected unopposed in fencing elections

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: During their Special General Body Meeting in Raipur on Friday, the Fencing Association of India conducted its elections for the post of president, vice-president (4), secretary, joint secretary (4), treasurer and executive members (10). All the candidates were elected unopposed.

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, was elected as FAI president while Maharashtra Home Minister SD Patil was elected as vice-president. IOA general secretary and former FAI chief Rajeev Mehta was elected as the new secretary-general while Bashir Ahmed Khan is the new treasurer.

An IOA observer was present at the election while the Sports Ministry had given its go-ahead for the same to proceed. Former Uttarakhand HC judge Rajesh Tandon was the Returning Officer. The election report is set to be submitted within the week. This election was held after the culmination of the four-year term of the previous office-bearers. The last election was held on August 20, 2017.

The first job of the newly elected officials will be to make a few amendments to bring the FAI constitution in accordance with the National Sports Development Code, 2011.

"Now our goal is to popularise the sport further and ensure international success in the days to come with an eye on the 2024 and 2028 Olympics," the new treasurer informed.

Everyone was present physically for the elections and they were required to bring a negative RT-PCR report to be a part of the meeting.

