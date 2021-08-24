STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Paralympics: Tokyo 2020 sets record for most athletes and women at Games

In total 1,853 female athletes will compete at Tokyo 2020 beating the previous record of 1,671 women that competed at Rio 2016 - this is a 10.9 per cent increase.

Published: 24th August 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 05:57 PM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Paralympics

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 has become the biggest Paralympic Games ever with a record number of athletes taking part. In addition, more female athletes than ever before will line up at the postponed Games which opens on Tuesday.

Host nation Japan have the most athletes at the Games with 254, nearly double their delegation at Rio 2016. In total 4,403 athletes (2,550 male/1,853 female) will compete across 22 sports and 23 disciplines (cycling has two disciplines, track and road). With 4,328 athletes, Rio 2016 held the previous record for the most athletes, this means Tokyo now has the record for most athletes at a Games.

Andrew Parsons, IPC President stated as per Paralympics.org, "To break the record for the highest number of athletes at Tokyo 2020 is testament to the tremendous work of all NPCs and International Federations who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the most testing of times."

"Over the coming days the outstanding performances of Paralympians will smash stereotypes and demonstrate why persons with disabilities need to be active, visible, and contributing members of a global society now, more than ever."

In total 1,853 female athletes will compete at Tokyo 2020 beating the previous record of 1,671 women that competed at Rio 2016 - this is a 10.9 per cent increase.

"It is absolutely fantastic news that more women than ever before will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and a lot of credit needs to go to NPCs and International Federations for ensuring this continued growth in numbers. Although we are still some way short of gender parity, we are heading in the right direction with the number of women competing at the Paralympics almost doubling since the Sydney 2000 Paralympics," said Parsons.

Host nation NPC Japan have the biggest delegation at the Games with 254 athletes across 23 disciplines. This is their biggest ever delegation at a Paralympic Games, and nearly double what Japan had at Rio 2016 when they had 132 athletes. They are followed by NPC China (248 athletes/21 disciplines). The next three biggest are the RPC (243 athletes/20 disciplines), NPC USA (235 athletes/20 disciplines), and NPC Brazil (234 athletes/21 disciplines).

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place between August 24 and September 5 and will feature 539 medal events across 22 sports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp