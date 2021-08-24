STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Surreal feeling to be nominated in FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards category: Vivek Sagar Prasad

After scripting history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian hockey contingent has made the shortlist of all the categories of FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad

Indian men's hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After scripting history at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian hockey contingent has made the shortlist of all the categories of FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21.

One of the six nominated players is Indian men's hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, who is shortlisted for the FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards 2020-21. This is the second time he has been nominated for the prestigious honour after winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year Award 2019-2020.

Having won the FIH Rising Star of the Year Award last year and being nominated yet again after a stupendous performance in Tokyo Olympics, Vivek expressed: "I never imagined this would happen again. It's a surreal feeling to have been nominated for the second time in the same category (FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards). I got to know this late in the night when I saw texts from my friends congratulating me for this. To be honest, it's really overwhelming".

The 21-year-old midfielder added, "However, it's the result of teamwork and the support of senior players. Since my debut, senior players have been the biggest source of my motivation. They have helped me play my natural game without any fear and pressure, and that is the biggest reason behind why I could win the 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year Award and also stand a chance to win the accolade for the second time."

The young gun was instrumental in the Indian Men's hockey team's bronze medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. While speaking about the feeling of becoming an Olympic medalist at the age of 21, Vivek expressed, "It hasn't really sunk in yet. I still can't believe I was part of the Olympic medal-winning team. It's a dream of every athlete, and I am really blessed to be able to live this dream at the age of 21."

"However, we also need to realise that this is just the beginning, and there's still a lot of room for improvement. We have raised the bar, and we have to do even better. There will be more challenges ahead, and we need to be fully prepared for whatever comes our way," he concluded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vivek Sagar Prasad FIH Rising Star Of The Year Awards FIH Hockey Stars Awards
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp