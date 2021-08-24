STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Paralympics: Javelin thrower Tek Chand lead India's charge during Opening Ceremony

Javelin thrower Tek Chand carried the tri-colour as India made its way during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

Published: 24th August 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:23 PM   |  A+A-

Athletes from India enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Athletes from India enter the stadium during the opening ceremony for the 2020 Paralympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

TOKYO: Javelin thrower Tek Chand carried the tri-colour as India made its way during the Opening Ceremony of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Tuesday here at the Japan National Stadium.

Tek Chand was India's flag-bearer at the Tokyo Paralympics opening ceremony after Thangavelu Mariyappan was quarantined following close contact with a COVID-19 positive person on their flight to Tokyo.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will take place between August 24 and September 5 and will feature 539 medal events across 22 sports. A total of 54 para-athletes from India across nine sports disciplines will be featuring in the Paralympic Games. This is India's biggest ever contingent to the Games.

Earlier, Mariyappan, a Rio 2016 Gold medal winner, was the flag bearer for India. However, he and five others of the Indian contingent were quarantined until further notice, as someone near their seats on the flight to Tokyo tested positive for COVID-19.

In total 4,403 athletes (2,550 male/1,853 female) will compete across 22 sports and 23 disciplines (cycling has two disciplines, track and road). With 4,328 athletes, Rio 2016 held the previous record for the most athletes, this means Tokyo now has the record for most athletes at a Games.

Tokyo 2020 also exceeded Rio 2016 in terms of the number of National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) taking part in the Paralympic Games. A total of 162 delegations, including the Refugee Paralympic Team and five nations, are making their Games debut and will compete across 22 sports. There are 21 nations unable to compete due to several reasons.

Tokyo 2020 beats Rio 2016 by three delegations (159), a remarkable achievement given the challenges of the last 18 months. London 2012 still has the title of most NPCs, with 164 taking part.

Five NPCs - Bhutan, Grenada, Maldives, Paraguay and St Vincent and the Grenadines - will compete for the first time in a Paralympic Games at Tokyo 2020 and all are beneficiaries of the IPC's NPC Development Programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tek Chand ​Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
How 1+1 is not 2 in fuel tax maths
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Hatred of Hindutva may lead to Hindumisia
Yasmin Nigar Khan, president of the All India Pakhtoon Jirga-e-Hind, flanked by organisation members and Afghan expatriates in her office at Kolkata, on August 19, 2021. (Photo | Moyurie Som)
'This was all China's and Pakistan's plan': Talking Afghanistan with Kolkata's Kabuliwalas
Image used for representation
Love spells doom for Kerala women, 350 die in 5 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp