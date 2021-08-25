STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

HCL SRFI Indian Squash Tour: Abhishek Pradhan ousts men's top seed Abhay Singh

It was a day of upsets on the second day of the third edition of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour Chennai leg at the Indian Squash Academy on Tuesday.

Published: 25th August 2021 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Abhay Singh and Abhishek Pradhan

Abhay Singh and Abhishek Pradhan (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a day of upsets on the second day of the third edition of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour Chennai leg at the Indian Squash Academy on Tuesday. The biggest surprise was the ousting of men's top seed Abhay Singh, who lost in three games to Abhishek Pradhan. Chennai's Akshaya Sri, meanwhile, continued her unexpected run.

After ousting sixth seed Sanika Choudhari on Monday, she got the better of third seed Sachika Balvani 11-9, 11-8, 11-2 on Tuesday to make her way into the semis. She will face top seed Sunayna Kuruvilla for a place in the final.

The other women's semifinal will be contested between second seed Tanvi Khanna and fourth seed Aparajitha Balamurukan. Apart from Pradhan, the other three men’s semifinalists are Velavan Senthilkumar, Rahul Baitha and Abhishek Agarwal.    

Results: Men: (5) Velavan Senthilkumar bt (2) Harinder Pal Sandhu 9-4 retired; (4) Abhishek Agarwal bt Kanhav Nanavati 11-7, 11-5, 11-5; (7) Rahul Baitha bt (3) Aadit Zaveri 11-7, 11-6, 11-1; (6) Abhishek Pradhan bt (1) Abhay Singh 11-8, 11-6, 11-6  Women: (1) Sunayna Kuruvilla bt (5) Urwashi Joshi 17-15, 11-6, 11-13, 11-5; Akshaya Sri bt (3) Sachika Balvani 11-9, 11-8, 11-2; (4) Aparajitha Balamurukan bt (8) Abhisheka Shannon 13-11, 11-7, 11-7; (2) Tanvi Khanna bt (7) Janet Vidhi 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Squash Academy Abhay Singh Abhishek Pradhan
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp