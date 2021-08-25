STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

India grouped with 11-time champions China in Sudirman Cup badminton

India have been drawn with China, Finland and Thailand in Group A of the 2021 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Badminton

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

KUALA LUMPUR: India have been drawn with China, Finland and Thailand in Group A of the 2021 Sudirman Cup badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

The Chinese team, already the most successful one in Sudirman Cup history, will have the opportunity to consolidate their gains as they seek their 12th title.

Among other contenders is Japan, which is drawn with Malaysia, England and Egypt in Group D.

Indonesia, winner of the Sudirman Cup in its inaugural year 1989, is in Group C with Denmark, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Canada, while Group B consists of Chinese Taipei, South Korea, Tahiti and Germany.

The Sudirman Cup is the world mixed team badminton championship which takes place every two years. The 2021 Sudirman Cup will be held from September 26 to October 3 in Vantaa, Finland.

The top two teams from each group progress to the knockout round or quarterfinals. The quarterfinals draw will be held immediately after the last group match.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs China Sudirman Cup Sudirman Cup 2021 Sudirman Cup Badminton
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp