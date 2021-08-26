STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fernando Alonso to stay with Alpine for 2022 season

Alpine on Thursday announced that Formula One racer Fernando Alonso will continue to race with the team in 2022.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:19 PM   |  A+A-

Formula One racer Fernando Alonso

Formula One racer Fernando Alonso (Photo | AP)

By ANI

LONDON: Alpine on Thursday announced that Fernando Alonso will continue to race with the team in 2022, with boss Laurent Rossi saying they have been impressed with the Spaniard's dedication, teamwork and focus since he returned to Formula 1 this season.

Alonso, who turned 40 in July, left F1 at the end of 2018 after four frustrating seasons with McLaren and spent two years racing in other categories, including the Dakar Rally and at Le Mans.

He is currently on a six-race scoring streak with a season-best finish of fourth at the Hungarian Grand Prix, when his defence of a charging Lewis Hamilton in the latter stages helped his teammate Esteban Ocon secure his, and Alpine's, maiden victory.

Ocon signed a new long term contract earlier this year, and Alpine say their "dynamic driver pairing offers a balance of youth and experience" as they prepare for a new era of F1 when sweeping new regulations are introduced next year.

Alonso in an official release said: "I'm very happy to confirm the contract extension with Alpine F1 Team into 2022. I felt at home the moment I returned to this team and have been welcomed back with open arms."

"It is a pleasure to work again with some of the brightest minds in our sport at Enstone and Viry-Chatillon. It's been a tricky season for everyone, but we've shown progress as a team and the result in Hungary serves as a good example of this progression," he added.

Fernando Alonso Alpine Formula One Formula 1
