Lockdown was a tough, tough time, says star shuttler Parupalli Kashyap

The disappointment of not being able to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, coupled with injuries weighed down upon the shuttler

Published: 26th August 2021 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Parupalli Kashyap

Indian badminton star Parupalli Kashyap (File |AP)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For Arjuna Awardee and star shuttler Parupalli Kashyap, the lockdown was a tough time as a sportsperson. The disappointment of not being able to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, coupled with injuries really weighed down upon the World No. 31.   

“I have struggled as a sportsperson throughout the lockdown. Tokyo Olympics happened, there was no discussion or even consideration. It was depressing and frustrating for me and it was tough. I was close to fighting for the qualification for the Olympics. But so many events got cancelled, I got injured too, and I lost the chance,” Kashyap told Express. 

Last year, Kashyap rose to the world ranking of 23. “Yet, I was not even in the top 75 of the core national group of India. So I’m not sure what is happening with that,” he says.People told the badminton player that his age was a criteria. “But then how am I in the top 25 in the world? It doesn’t make sense. I don’t know what will happen if I make it to the top 16 or top 10,” says Kashyap.    

Last year, I reached the global rank of 23 in but I was not in the top 75 players in India, he continued, “I was contemplating upon what to do lately. In the next two years, I will focus on playing badminton.” 

During the lockdown, the sportstar also contemplated about taking up coaching in the future. As he has been playing actively and has a clear understanding of how the circuit works, he says that he would love to teach the current lot or the juniors who are coming up. “There is no particular coaching opportunity that has come my way. I am very inclined towards coaching, but there is no prospect as nothing has been offered. But if something comes my way, I will give mt 100 per cent — be it playing tournaments or coaching,” he says.  

British Deputy High Commissioner to TS and AP Andrew Fleming with sports stars in Hyderabad | Twitter/@Andrew007Uk

However, the shuttler bemoaned the coaching situation in the country, and how Indian coaches are not paid well. “Coaches have been not so motivated in the country. There’s a lot of talk around coaching,  but Indian coaches are not really appreciated. There has been a trend in the last 10 years to hire coaches from other countries. But here, we don’t pay Indian coaches well. We have foreign coaches coming here getting paid well,” Kashyap adds. 

However, for now, Kashyap, wants to focus on his tournaments for the next two years. Kashyap has played both in Commonwealth Games held in 2010 in India and has bagged a bronze medal and also in Glasgow, Scotland Commonwealth Games 2014 and bagged a gold. He best world ranking has been 10. 

22nd Commonwealth Games to start on July 28

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are likely to participate in the 22nd Commonwealth Games 2022 which are going to be held in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. Birmingham will host the games between July 28 and August 8 next year. This will be the biggest sporting and cultural event that Birmingham and the West Midlands have ever hosted. The games will feature thousands of world-class athletes, over a million spectators, and approximately 1.5 billion viewers across the globe 

TS sport stars meet with Andrew Fleming

Around 25 budding and outstanding athletes from Telangana, including the coaches attended a promotional event for the 22nd Commonwealth Games, on Wednesday. They met the British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming 

“I am a huge fan of encouraging more girls to take up sport and so was thrilled four outstanding female athletes - gymnast @megg_reddy, shooter @singhesha10 and badminton stars @RuthvikaS & @NSaina supported  @UKinHyderabad...  ‘One year to @birminghamcg22’ event — what an inspiration!” tweeted Andrew Fleming
 

