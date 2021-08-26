STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

PR Sreejesh​ comes in for praise for contributing to anti-doping programme

PR Sreejesh has come in for praise from the International Testing Agency for his contribution towards keeping the sport clean.

Published: 26th August 2021 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: India's Olympic bronze medal-winning men's team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh has come in for praise from the International Testing Agency (ITA) for his contribution towards keeping the sport clean.

Sreejesh, who stood like a rock in the Indian goal as the men's won India's first medal in hockey after 41 years at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, was mentioned by the ITA in a tweet on Thursday.

"Congratulations and special thanks to @16Sreejesh who, not only delivered a medal-winning performance for @TheHockeyIndia at @tokyo2020, but also contributes actively to clean sport!," the ITA tweet said.

Tagged as "Stick to clean sport!" the ITA campaign highlights hockey's clean image in the sporting world where doping has become a real scourge.

The ITA tweet also endorsed the International Hockey Federation's (FIH) anti-doping programme, which had top stars raising awareness about the ill effects of doping.

The ITA is an independent body set up by International Olympic Committee (IOC) to fight doping in sports. It has been charged with conducting testing at IOC-conducted events and also liaison with Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) regarding sanctioning of dope offenders during the mega-events.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PR Sreejesh
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp