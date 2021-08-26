Top seed Sunayna to face Tanvi in final   

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top two seeds Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna notched up straightforward wins in the women’s section to enter the final of third edition of HCL SRFI Indian Tour Chennai leg here on Wednesday. They will now engage in a showdown for the title on Thursday.

No 1 seed Sunayna got the better of Akshaya Sri in three straight games in their semifinal clash while Tanvi eased past Aparajitha Balamurukan. Fifth seed Velavan Senthilkumar entered the men’s final after beating Abhishek Agarwal 11-8, 14-12, 11-5. In the final, he will face Abhishek Pradhan, who defeated Rahul Baitha.

Results: Women: (1) Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Akshaya Sri 11-5, 11-9, 11-1; (2) Tanvi Khanna bt (4) Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-4, 11-5, 11-6. Men: (5) Velavan Senthilkumar bt (4) Abhishek Agarwal 11-8, 14-12, 11-5; (6) Abhishek Pradhan bt (7) Rahul Baitha 11-7, 11-3, 11-9.

Classic CC bag second division title

R Vinoth Kumar’s 37 was the highlight of Classic CC’s three-wicket win over Thiruthani CC in the second division final of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league. Both the teams got promoted to the first division.

G Naveen Kumar was the highest run-getter for Classic CC with 213 runs. T Kapil was the highest wicket-taker for Classic CC with tally of 26 wickets and also emerged as the highest overall wicket-taker in the second division championship for the season 2019-2020.

Brief scores: II Division: Final: Thiruthani CC 117 in 28.1 ovs (PT Rama Rao 32, TS Vignesh Kumar 3/27, T Kapil 3/36) lost to Classic CC 120/7 in 28.4 ovs (R Vinoth Kumar 37, T Kapil 26, L Karthikeyan 4/35).