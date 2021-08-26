STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Top seed Sunayna to face Tanvi in final   

No 1 seed Sunayna got the better of Akshaya Sri in three straight games in their semifinal clash while Tanvi eased past Aparajitha Balamurukan.

Published: 26th August 2021 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Top two seeds Sunayna Kuruvilla and Tanvi Khanna notched up straightforward wins in the women’s section to enter the final of third edition of HCL SRFI Indian Tour Chennai leg here on Wednesday. They will now engage in a showdown for the title on Thursday. 

No 1 seed Sunayna got the better of Akshaya Sri in three straight games in their semifinal clash while Tanvi eased past Aparajitha Balamurukan. Fifth seed Velavan Senthilkumar entered the men’s final after beating Abhishek Agarwal 11-8, 14-12, 11-5. In the final, he will face Abhishek Pradhan, who defeated Rahul Baitha.

Results: Women: (1) Sunayna Kuruvilla bt Akshaya Sri 11-5, 11-9, 11-1; (2) Tanvi Khanna bt (4) Aparajitha Balamurukan 11-4, 11-5, 11-6. Men: (5) Velavan Senthilkumar bt (4) Abhishek Agarwal 11-8, 14-12, 11-5; (6) Abhishek Pradhan bt (7) Rahul Baitha 11-7, 11-3, 11-9. 

Classic CC bag second division title
R Vinoth Kumar’s 37 was the highlight of Classic CC’s three-wicket win over Thiruthani CC in the second division final of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA league. Both the teams got promoted to the first division. 

G Naveen Kumar was the highest run-getter for Classic CC with 213 runs. T Kapil was the highest wicket-taker for Classic CC with tally of 26 wickets and also emerged as the highest overall wicket-taker in the second division championship for the season 2019-2020. 

Brief scores: II Division: Final: Thiruthani CC 117 in 28.1 ovs (PT Rama Rao 32, TS Vignesh Kumar 3/27, T Kapil 3/36) lost to Classic CC 120/7 in 28.4 ovs (R Vinoth Kumar 37, T Kapil 26, L Karthikeyan 4/35).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp