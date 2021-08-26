STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu resumes training with eye on Paris 2024

After a sensational show in Tokyo, Mirabai Chanu is back in action and has resumed training for the upcoming events with an eye on Paris 2024.

Published: 26th August 2021 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India competes in the women's 49kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PATIALA: Mirabai Chanu might have won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics but the Indian weightlifter has already set sights on going a step further in the Paris Games in 2024.

"Back in action! #missionparis2024," Mirabai Chanu tweeted.

The Indian weightlifter on Wednesday said everyone should support girls who want to enter the field of sports.

"When I started, I was just 14 years old, I had to go through many problems. Earlier, there were not many facilities and my family had to go through a lot. I had to deal with hardships but my family fully supported me during my training days. My parents always encouraged me to follow my dream. I am happy that I could fulfill their dream. I received a lot of support from the government. I request everyone to support girls who want to enter the field of sports," Chanu told ANI.

"I have been lucky that my family loves sports, the support of family is really important. The government always supports us now, I hope they keep supporting us in the same manner. Players from India really work hard, if the young generation gets the desired support, they will do us proud," she added.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics after she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category.

