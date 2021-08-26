STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Youth boxers Vanshaj, Vishal storm into final

Vanshaj displayed controlled aggression in the opening round, getting used to his opponent and fetching enough points with these explosive combination punches

Published: 26th August 2021 12:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Boxing

Representational Image

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Youth boxer Vanshaj put up a powerful performance against Faridi Abolfazl of Iran to storm into the final of the ongoing Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Dubai, on Wednesday.

First Indian to enter the ring on the day, the Haryana boxer displayed controlled aggression in the opening round, getting used to his opponent and fetching enough points with these explosive combination punches. Vanshaj used his pace and aggression to have his rival on the backfoot throughout the round. His dominance was evident in the scorecard with Vanshaj getting the vote from all five judges.

Vanshaj's approach was more or less the same in the second round. Sensing that he had the upper hand, he was patient and went for explosive punches whenever the opportunity arose. Faridi, who also had a southpaw stance, was clearly rattled by those powerful strikes and was trying to evade him by using the ring space and by delivering occasional counter-punches. Vanshaj had again done enough to get the votes in his favour.

By the time the third round began, Vanshaj's confidence seemed to have soared. He was toying with Faridi, who was again reduced to defending on the bulk of the occasion. Towards the end, both boxers engaged in a tough exchange of punches but Vanshaj emerged victorious by a unanimous verdict (5-0).

In the next match, another Indian in the form of Daksh Singh (67kg) was in action. However, Daksh failed to replicate Vanshaj, losing against Solijonov Samandar of Uzbekistan to settle for bronze.

Later, Vishal (80kg) also put up a comprehensive performance to down Dauren Mamyr of Kazakhstan. With just four boxers in the draw, the boxer from Haryana, who was fighting for the first time in the competition, entered the final and is now assured of at least a silver medal.

Abhimanyu Loura (92kg) lost 0-5 against Uzbekistan's Tokhirov Nusratbek to settle for bronze. Amit Singh (+92kg) also bowed out after losing 0-5 against Uzbekistan's Zokirov Jakhon. Woman boxer Preeti (57kg) beat Narika Rai of Nepal to enter the final. Her namesake, Preeti Dahiya (60kg), also won to enter the final.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanshaj Vishal
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp