STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Sports psychologist should be attached to teams, feels wrestler Anshu Malik

WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh admitted that the Indian team needs to have two psychologists travelling with them all the time.

Published: 27th August 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik (File Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Young Indian wrestler  Anshu Malik suggested that a sports psychologist should be attached with the team to help them overcome nerves at big stage like the Olympics.

When asked what is it that she feels is needed in terms of support, the 19-year-old from Nidani mentioned services of a psychologist.

"There are a lot of facilities now, compared to past but sometimes you get nervous like Olympics is a big stage. If someone can interact with us, like a psychologist, that will be better," Anshu, who is rising fast from the junior ranks, said.

Listening to this, WFI President Brijbhushan Sharan Singh admitted that the Indian team needs to have two psychologists travelling with them all the time.

Bajrang Punia, who won a bronze in the 65kg category, was asked what goes thorough the mind of the wrestlers when they trail in a about and don't have much time left to recover.

"We have only a split second second to decide which move we need to make. There is no time to look at the scoreboard. All we need is to execute the moves that we have practised during the training," he said.

Ravi Dahiya echoed the same, saying, "there is a certain mindset with which we go on the mat. We are just focussed on executing the strategy, nothing else."

Talking about injuries and rehabilitation, Vinesh said it is important to stay "calm and patient".

"You need to stay away from negative thoughts. The fear of injury resurfacing remains in mind and you have to surround yourself with positive people. Self belief is paramount."

The WFI boss urged Tata Motors officials to consider developing a facility around Delhi for managing injuries of the wrestlers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
WFI Anshu Malik psychologist mental health Indian wrestlers wrestling
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp