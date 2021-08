Tanvi takes women’s title in thriller

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tanvi Khanna usurped top seed Sunayna Kuruvilla for the women’s title after a nail-biting victory in the final of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour at the Indian Squash Academy here.

Tanvi displayed steely resolve to save three match points and close out a narrow 11-5, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 15-13 victory. Tanvi was down 1-2 after three games but came back strongly in the final two games. The men’s final was far more straightforward, as Velavan Senthilkumar emerged triumphant with a 11-7, 11-8, 11-5 victory over Abhishek Pradhan.

Results (final): Women: Tanvi Khanna (2) bt Sunayna Kuruvilla (1) 11-5, 9-11, 7-11, 11-7, 15-13; Men: Velavan Senthilkumar (5) bt Abhishek Pradhan (6) 11-7, 11-8, 11-5.

Aryan advances

Aryan Shah defeated Daksh Ashok Agarwal 6-2, 6-1 in the boys’ singles quarterfinals of the Nippo-TNTA ITF junior U-18 tennis meet.

Singles (Q/Fs): Boys: Aryan Shah bt Daksh Ashok Agarwal 6-2, 6-1; Parv Nage bt Saheb Sodhi 6-2, 5-4 (retd.); Yuvan Nandal bt Ronin Lotlikar 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4; Chirag Duhan bt Muni Ananth Mani 7-6 (4), 3-0 (retd); Girls: Shruti Ahlawat bt Amodini Naik 6-2, 6-0; Kaavya Palani bt Pushti Laddha 7-5, 6-1; Lakshmi Prabha Arunkumar bt Suhitha Maruri 1-6, 6-4, 7-5; Reshma Maruri bt Madhurima Sawant 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5); Doubles (S/Fs): Boys: Aman Dahiya/Chirag Duhan bt Maanav Jain/Rushil Khosla 6-4, 7-6 (7); Yuvan Nandal/Denim Yadav bt Dhananjay Athreya/Agriya Yadav 6-3, 6-3; Girls: Reshma Maruri/Suhitha Maruri bt Kashmira Manohar/Lakshanya Vishwanath 6-3, 7-5; Shruti Ahlawat/ Ruma Gaikaiwari bt Pushti Laddha/Amodini Naik 6-0, 6-0.