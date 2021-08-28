STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Bishwamitra Chongtham, Vishvanath Suresh in final of ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships​

Indian boxer Bishwamitra Chongtham stormed into the finals at ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Boxing

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Three Indian youth boxers, led by 2021 World Youth bronze medallist Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg) stormed into the finals at ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Saturday.

In the 51kg semifinal, Bishwamitra Chongtham continued his rich form and made light work of Tajikistan's Abdurakhmonzoda Akarali on his way to the final. The sharp and diminutive Indian boxer displayed his speed and skill throughout the bout and played on the counter to secure an easy 5-0 win. He will face Kuziboev Ahmadjon of Uzbekistan in the final.

In the light-flyweight semifinal, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg) was up against Brunei's Sayed Fadel. The Indian boxer had a tough start in the first round but after gauging his opponent's strategy, he came back strongly in the remaining rounds and played from a distance to convincingly win the bout 5-0. He will square off against Kazakhstan's Sanzar Tashenbay in the final.

In one of the closest semifinal bouts of the day, Jaydeep Rawat (71kg) faced Murasebekov Bekbol of Kyrgyztan. The bout witnessed a lot of mighty blows from both sides and a lot of clinching in what was a high-intensity attacking affair. Throwing caution to the wind, India's Jaydeep decided to go for all-out attack in the last round and landed more clear punches to nail a 3-2 split victory. He will face a tough challenge from Abdullaev Alokhon of Uzbekistan in the final.

On the other hand, Deepak (75kg) suffered a 1-4 defeat against Kazakhstan's Bakbergen Aliaskarov in the semifinal. In the 70kg women's semifinal, Lashu Yadav lost 0-5 to Gaukhar Shaibekova of Kazakhstan.

With Vishvanath, Bishwamitra and Jaydeep entering the final, India will now have five men fighting for gold in the youth men's section. Vanshaj (63.5kg) and Vishal (80kg) have already secured their place in the final. Meanwhile, Daksh (67kg), Deepak (75kg), Abhimanyu (92kg) and Aman Singh Bisht (92+kg) settled for bronze after ending their campaign in the semis.

In the youth women's section, 10 girls will be playing in the final. They are Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg). Meanwhile, Lashu Yadav (70kg) bagged the bronze medal.

All the final matches in the junior category will take place on Sunday and the youth finals will be played on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishvanath Suresh Bishwamitra Chongtham ASBC Asian Youth And Junior Boxing Championships​ Asian Youth And Junior Boxing
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp