Didriksons Skafto Open: Vani Kapoor T-18, Aditi Ashok is T-26 after opening round in Sweden

By PTI

FISKEBACKSKIL: Indian women golfers Vani Kapoor and Aditi Ashok carded two-over 71 and three-over 72 respectively to lie tied 18th and tied 26th after the opening round of the Didriksons Skafto Open here.

Swedish amateur Beatrice Wallin leads the field alongside Magdalena Simmermacher after both players shot an opening round of 67 in Bohuslän.

The 22-year-old made the most of her familiar surroundings in Skafto, as she kept her composure amid gusty conditions to share the lead after 18 holes played.

Hedwall sits alongside compatriots Linda Wessberg, Annelie Sjoholm and amateur Ingrid Lindblad on one shot under-par, as well as England's Gemma Clews and French starlet Pauline Roussin Bouchard with the top eight players separated by a single shot heading into the weekend.