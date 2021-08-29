STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Aditi Ashok sizzles with 64, moves to 7th in Sweden

Among other Indians in fray, Vani Kapoor (71-69) was Tied-18th, while Amandeep Drall (80-68) showed an improvement of 12 holes between the first and second rounds.

Published: 29th August 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

FISKBACKSKIL: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok fired a sensational five-under 64 to move to tied seventh after the second round of the Didriksons Skafto Open here.

The 23-year-old, who had finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, had opened the tournament with a modest 72 in the first round but found her form just in time.

Among other Indians in fray, Vani Kapoor (71-69) was Tied-18th, while Amandeep Drall (80-68) showed an improvement of 12 holes between the first and second rounds.

Yet Amandeep, who is 10-over, missed the cut which fell at seven-over and 64 players made it to the final round.

Also missing out was Astha Madan.

Pauline Roussin Bouchard of France leads the way heading into the final day after a scintillating second round score of 60 in Sweden.

Bouchard, who turned pro just a fortnight ago, hit seven birdies and an eagle on the seventh to shoot nine-under par.

She is leading by four-shots with a score of -10.

The 21-year-old had finished runner-up to Annabel Dimmock at the 2019 Jabra Ladies Open after leading by a shot heading into the final day.

Bouchard's nearest challenger heading into Sunday is Swedish amateur Ingrid Linblad (66) at six-under total.

Magdalena Simmermacher fired 66 to finish the day on five-under and is fourth, one ahead of amateur Beatrice Wallin.

Nicole Broch and Lim Grant are tied fifth.

Swedes Pernilla Lindberg and Linda Wessberg are tied for seventh with 18 holes left to play alongside Ashok on two-under.

The top three in the Race to Costa del Sol, Atthaya Thitikul, Sanna Nuutinen and Steph Kyriacou, all sit locked in a five-way tie for tenth on one-under.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aditi Ashok Tokyo Olympics 2020 Didriksons Skafto Open India golf Vani Kapoor Amandeep Drall Astha Madan
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp