India's archery mixed team of Rakesh Kumar, Jyoti Balyan bow out of Tokyo Paralympics

India's mixed team of Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Balyan on Sunday crashed out of ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after losing to Oznur Cure and Bulent Korkmaz.

Published: 29th August 2021 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian archer Rakesh Kumar

Indian archer Rakesh Kumar (Photo | SAI Facebook)

By ANI

TOKYO: India's mixed team of Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Balyan on Sunday crashed out of ongoing Tokyo Paralympics after losing to Oznur Cure and Bulent Korkmaz of Turkey in the Compound Archery Mixed Team event.

The Indian duo lost the quarter-final clash 153-151 to bow out of the showpiece event.

India got off to a bad start as the Turkish side won the first set 37-34. Rakesh and Jyoti again fell short as Cure and Korkmaz clinched the second essay to maintain the lead.

The Turkish pair then continued their fine form and clinched the third set with a cumulative score of 114-112.

In the fourth set, the Indian team came back strongly but failed to clinch the match as both sides registered a perfect shot in the final attempt.

Earlier in the day, Rakesh and Jyoti had defeated Thailand's Praphaporn and Anon by 147-141 in the round of 16 match to reach quarter-finals.

