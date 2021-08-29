STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rohit Chamoli, Bharat Joon strike gold for India in Asian Junior Championships

Rohit Chamoli and Bharat Joon notched up contrasting victories to clinch gold medals in the Asian Junior Championships.

Published: 29th August 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

India's Rohit Chamoli celebrates after winning the gold medal at the ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai.

India's Rohit Chamoli celebrates after winning the gold medal at the ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai. (Photo | BFI Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian boxers Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) notched up contrasting victories to clinch gold medals in the Asian Junior Championships in Dubai on Sunday.

While Chamoli defeated Mongolia's Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in an intense final, Joon got the better of Kazakhstan's Yerdos Sharipbek 5-0 to finish on top.

Chamoli rallied after losing the opening round to prevail 3-2 in the hard-fought contest.

Joon, on the other hand, easily out-maneuvered his rival, who fizzled out after a decent start.

In another final, Gaurav Saini (70kg) signed off with a silver medal after losing 0-5 Boltaev Shavkatjon of Uzbekistan.

Later tonight, Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Nikita (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will be competing in the girls' finals.

India have already won six bronze medals in the junior event after Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) lost in the girls semi-finals while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg) also claimed bronze in the boys' event.

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze).

At the ongoing edition, the gold medallists in the junior category will be awarded with USD 4,000 while USD 2,000 and 1,000 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively.

On Monday, 15 Indian boxers will fight for gold in the youth event.

Nivedita (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Simran (52kg), Neha (54kg), Preeti (57kg), Preeti Dahiya (60kg), Khushi (63kg), Sneha (66kg), Khushi (75kg), Tanishbir (81kg) will be in action in the women's category.

Among the men, Vishvanath Suresh (48kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (51kg), Jaydeep Rawat (71kg), Vanshaj (64kg) and Vishal (80kg) will fight their finals.

