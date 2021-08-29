STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special postal cover released on PV Sindhu

A special postal cover on star shuttler PV Sindhu was released on the occasion of National Sports Day on Sunday.

Published: 29th August 2021 08:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu

Indian badminton star PV Sindhu (Photo | AP)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A special postal cover on star shuttler P.V. Sindhu was released on the occasion of National Sports Day on Sunday.

The Department of Posts has come out with a special cover to motivate the young generation and also to commemorate the success of Indian sportspersons at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Sindhu, who bagged a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics, is the first individual woman athlete from India to win two consecutive medals at the Olympics.

The 26-year-old, who won a silver medal in Rio Olympics, is also the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion.

She has also been honoured with Arjuna Award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri, and the Padma Bhushan.

Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Postal Circle S. Rajendra Kumar, released the special postal cover in Hyderabad. He congratulated Sindhu for achieving two consecutive medals at Olympics and wished her to secure a gold medal for the nation in future. He further stated that the release of special cover will become a motivation for parents in encouraging their wards for excelling in the field of sports.

In her remarks on the occasion, Sindhu said that this is really a proud and honored moment for her and thanked Postal Department for releasing a special cover on her, especially on National Sports Day. She said she would work hard to win more medals for the nation.

The special postal covers will be available for sale at Khairatabad Head Post Office and also online at https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/buy_Gueststamps.aspx The cost of the special cover with cancellation is Rs 50 and without cancellation is Rs 45.

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29, on the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. He is regarded as one of the greatest in the history of the sport. He earned three Olympic gold medals, in 1928, 1932 and 1936, during an era where India dominated field hockey. His influence extended beyond these victories, as India won the field hockey event in seven out of eight Olympics from 1928 to 1964.

