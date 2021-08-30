STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aditi Ashok finishes T-10 in Sweden, Vani Kapoor placed T-38th

Amandeep Drall and Astha Madan had missed the cut.

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

FISKEBACKSIL: Indian golfer Aditi Ashok played a bogey free final round of two-under 69 to finish tied 10th at the Didriksons Skafto Open here.

The 23-year-old three-time LET winner, finished at 4-under 203 at the par-69 course but would be disappointed at not being able to convert more birdies.

She shot rounds of 72-64-67 and this was only her fourth start on the Ladies European Tour this season, of which two were Majors, and the result in Sweden was her first Top-10 of the year apart from the Olympic Games, where she was fourth.

Aditi continues to play on the LET in the coming week at the Creekhouse Open and the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open before travelling to the LPGA for the remainder of the season.

She will later return to the LET towards the end of the year.

Vani Kapoor finished T-38 with rounds of 71-69-73.

It was her best LET result this year.

She missed cuts in two earlier starts.

After a long break in 2020 due to the pandemic, Vani seems to be finding her feet, as she also made three cuts in August on the LET Access Series, the second rung Tour, where her best was T-16.

Frenchwoman Pauline Roussin Bouchard took the title on a fiercely contested final day with Magdalena Simmermacher on the Swedish West coast.

Despite having a four-shot lead heading into Sunday, things were anything but straightforward for the Frenchwoman, with the Argentine pushing her all the way until the final hole in Sweden, as she secured a one-shot victory with a final score of 11-under.

Bouchard claimed the victory in just her second professional event, having turned pro only a fortnight ago.

Simmermacher finished tied for second spot with the impressive Linn Grant, who shot 62 (-7) on the final day to rocket up the rankings, and give herself a top three finish in her first professional event.

