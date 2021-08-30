STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aimed for gold but in sports, there are ups and downs: Devendra Jhajharia after winning silver in Tokyo Paralympics

Devendra Jhajharia, who won gold in Athens 2004 and Rio 2016, clinched silver in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia

Two-time Paralympic gold medalist Devendra Jhajharia (Photo | Devendra Jhajharia Twitter)

By ANI

TOKYO: India's most successful Paralympic athlete, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia went for ultimate glory on Monday but couldn't win his third gold at the Games.

The 40-year-old, who won gold in Athens 2004 and Rio 2016, clinched silver in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics. Jhajharia's quest for his third medal in the Games was fulfilled after a personal best throw of 64.35.

"I want to thank every citizen of the country who prayed for me. My aim was for gold but in sports, there are ups and downs. But it's good that I have registered a hat-trick of medals for India. I am extremely happy," an emotional Jhajharia told ANI.

The Indian para-athlete thanked his parents for the constant support and said his daughter wanted gold but he is happy to win a silver medal.

"I want to thank my parents who sent me to the ground for taking up the sport and my coaches. I am feeling happy and will meet my daughter. She had called me yesterday and said 'papa gold medal jeetna hai' but I won a silver medal, I am happy," said Jhajharia.

The Indian javelin thrower registered a score of 60.28, 60.62 in his first two attempts before firing 64.35 to clinch silver. Jhajharia said it was his experience of facing pressure situations that helped him come with a good throw after a decent start.

"My experience came in handy today as I had the experience of tackling pressure. My third throw was good. At one point in time, I was not in contention for a medal but my confidence and my willpower made it possible," said Jhajharia.

Meanwhile, javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58.

