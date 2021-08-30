STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Bajrang Punia may seek re-trials close to Worlds, reveals he carried two injuries into Olympics

Bajrang returned with a bronze medal from Tokyo after going all out in the third-fourth place play-off against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov, taking the mat for that bout without taping his knee.

Published: 30th August 2021 10:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 10:17 PM   |  A+A-

Ace India grappler Bajrang Punia

Indian grappler Bajrang Punia (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Monday said he may seek re-trials in his category close to the World Championship if he recovers from his injury and also revealed that he had hurt not only his knee but also pulled his hamstring before the Tokyo Olympics.

Bajrang returned with a bronze medal from Tokyo after going all out in the third-fourth place play-off against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov, taking the mat for that bout without taping his knee.

"Fifteen days after I suffered that knee injury, I had pulled my left hamstring also but I did not want to cause a panic, so kept quiet and decided to fight with the injury," said Bajrang, who competes in the men's freestyle 65kg category, revealing a second injury he carried into the Games.

"My rehabilitation process is on right track and it looks like I may gain fitness before the World Championship. If that happens, I will request the federation to allow me to appear in re-trials in my category," he said.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is conducting trials for the World Championship on Tuesday.

Bajrang had recently said that he will not compete in the trials because the doctors have advised him of a six-week rehabilitation after scans revealed a ligament tear in his right knee.

Bajrang said he is keen to compete at the World Championships, set to be held in Oslo, Norway from October 2-10.

He already has three world medals, including a silver and two bronze.

He recently underwent an MRI scan to know the extent of the injury he suffered in Russia in June before the Olympics.

Talking about his injury, Bajrang said the doctors had told him about the risks involved in taking the mat but he had no option but to give his all.

"I had suffered a tear which was between grade 2 and 3 and all the doctors said taking the mat would be risky and it may get to a point where I might need surgery but I had to fight," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bajrang Punia Wrestling Federation of India Wrestling Tokyo Olympics Oslo World Wrestling Championships
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp