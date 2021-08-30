STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Disastrous start in final round sees Shubhankar Sharma finish to T-50 in Switzerland

Shubhankar Sharma dropped six shots in a three-hole stretch with a double bogey- triple bogeybogey from second to fourth.

Published: 30th August 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

CRANS MONTANA: Shubhankar Sharma's hopes of a good top-10 finish were dashed early in the final round as the Indian golfer carded a 6-over 76 at the European Masters here.

The 25-year-old dropped six shots in a three-hole stretch with a double bogey- triple bogey–bogey from second to fourth.

He never recovered from it and slipped from T-7 to a disappointing T-50 at the finish with a total of 1-under 279.

Rasmus Hojgaard became a three time European Tour winner at the age of 20 after producing a closing bogey free 63 to come through the field and claim a one shot victory.

The 18th hole at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club proved crucial on Sunday, with Hojgaard holing his nine foot birdie putt there to get to 13 under par.

He walked off the course trailing Bernd Wiesberger by one shot, but that all changed as the Austrian found the water at the last to surrender a double bogey and slip to 12 under.

Hojgaard's nervous wait continued as the final three groups finished off their rounds, but with none of the remaining players able to match his 72 hole total, he was crowned King of the Mountains, becoming the third youngest player to get to three wins on the European Tour, following Matteo Manassero and Seve Ballesteros – a three-time winner of the event.

Wiesberger finished alone in second, one shot behind Hojgaard, with Henrik Stenson another shot behind on 11 under after par.

The English pair of Matthew Jordan and Ross McGowan joined American Sean Crocker in a tie for fourth at ten under par.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shubhankar Sharma Switzerland European Masters
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp