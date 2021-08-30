STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold rush for junior boxers

CHENNAI: Teenagers Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) had a day to remember on Sunday. Taking part in the ongoing Asian Youth and Junior Championships in Dubai, the boxers claimed gold medals, something that could potentially propel them to bigger hits in the future.  Later, junior women boxers Vishu Rathee (48kg),  Tanu (52kg),  Nikita Chand (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Pranjal Yadac (75kg) and Kirti (+81kg) emulated the boys to win gold.

It was Rohit who opened India’s gold account in the continental event with a narrow win against Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya of Mongolia. Both got off to a fast start, trading numerous punches. They maintained a high intensity level and continued to throw punches at each other. It was hard to separate the two, but it was Otgonbayar who had the upper hand going into the second round with three judges (out of a total of five) voting in his favour.

Rohit, a southpaw, needed a strong comeback in the second round. And he did just that, winning four votes. Trailing on points, Otgonbayar was chasing for big hits in the final round, launching some good combination punches. But Rohit was equal to the task as he used his reach advantage to nullify his opponent. Rohit was also using the ring space well and landing some good hits. Every time the Mongolian charged at him, Rohit did well to fend off the challenge with some counter-punches. The Indian boxer’s hard work paid off as he bagged the contest by a 3-2 margin. 

Later, Bharat beat Yerdos Sharipbek Yerdos of  Kazakhstan. After a watchful start, the Indian heavyweight slowly started to assert himself with some big blows. But the Kazakh boxer also had a positive  approach and kept going at the Indian, making him do all the leg work. Bharat managed to soak in the pressure and land some hooks. Sharipbek was the aggressor at the start of the second round.

The southpaw was throwing some hefty blows. The Indian was forced to stay on his toes. The Kazakh continued to pile on the pressure but the Indian made full use of the space ar­o­und him to stay out of trouble. Gaurav Saini (70kg), Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Rudrika (70kg), Sanjana (81kg) settled for silver.

