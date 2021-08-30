STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Neeraj Chopra thanks Avani Lekhara for giving Indians opportunity to listen to the national anthem again in Tokyo

Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu congratulated Avani Lekhara on clinching gold at the ongoing Paralympic Games.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

Avani Lekhara became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal.

Avani Lekhara became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. (Photo | SAI Media)

By ANI

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and silver medalist Mirabai Chanu congratulated Avani Lekhara on clinching gold at the ongoing Paralympic Games on Monday.

Avani created history by winning the gold medal at Asaka Shooting Range in the women's R2 -- 10m Air Rifle standing SH1 event. The 19-year-old became the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Avani finished with a Paralympic Record and in-process equalled the World Record with 249.6 points.

"Congratulations @AvaniLekhara on such an amazing performance at your first #Paralympics and for giving us the opportunity to listen to the national anthem again in Tokyo!" Neeraj Chopra tweeted.

"Congratulations Avani for winning for India in shooting at the #Paralympics What a way to start a Monday! @ParalympicIndia #AvaniLekhara," wrote star weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.

Avani Lekhara started the final at a very good pace as she scored consistently above 10 points. Just two shots of her went below 10 in the 1st competition stage which landed her in the second position.

Going into the elimination stage Avani grabbed 1st spot and maintained a very healthy lead against her opponents. The Indian continued with her fine performance and ended with 249.6 points in the end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Neeraj Chopra Avani Lekhara Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp