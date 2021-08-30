STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tokyo Paralympics: Absolutely astonishing display of strength, says Abhinav Bindra as Sumit Antil wins gold

Abhinav Bindra congratulated javelin thrower Sumit Antil for winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

Published: 30th August 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

India's gold medalist Sumit Antil (C) pose for the cameras after the Men's Javelin Throw F44 during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

India's gold medalist Sumit Antil (C) pose for the cameras after the Men's Javelin Throw F44 during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on Monday congratulated javelin thrower Sumit Antil for winning a gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics.

"Another Gold for India! Sumit Antil breaking the world record thrice in the men's javelin F64! Absolutely astonishing display of strength to cap off an excellent day for India in the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics! Take a bow young man! #Praise4Para" tweeted Bindra.

India's Sumit Antil very comprehensively won gold in the men's javelin throw (Sport Class F64) at National Stadium in Tokyo. Sumit dominated the show from the word go as he improved the World Record three times in the final. He threw a monstrous throw of 68.55m in his fifth attempt to climb on the top of the podium.

Another Indian in the final Sandeep Chaudhary finished fourth with a season-best throw of 62.20m.

Sumit who went first in the field gave an almost uphill task to all contenders as he started the final by breaking his own World Record with a throw of 66.95m. The previous World Record was 62.88m, which Sumit improved by almost 4 meters in his very first attempt. Sandeep meanwhile went for 61.13m in his first attempt.

Sumit looked like a man on a mission as he threw javelin for another World Record in the second attempt of the final for 68.08m. The Indian improved the previous best which he created on his first attempt by 1.13 meters. Meanwhile, Sandeep's second attempt was invalid while for the third he went for 62.20m which landed him in the fourth position.

The man in red-hot form, Sumit threw 65.27m and 66.71m in the third and fourth attempts. For his fifth attempt, the Indian again went big and this time shattered the World Record with a throw of 68.55m.

