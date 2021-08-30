STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Tokyo Paralympics: Elated to win bronze after Rio disqualification, says Sundar Singh Gurjar

While Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35, Sundar bagged bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58.

Published: 30th August 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Sundar Singh Gurjar went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58.

Sundar Singh Gurjar went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58. (Photo | SAI Media)

By ANI

TOKYO: Sundar Singh Gurjar might have had a disappointing end to his Rio Paralympics campaign in 2016 but the javelin thrower redeemed himself from the heartbreak and won a bronze in the Tokyo Games on Monday.

While Devendra Jhajharia grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35, Sundar bagged bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58.

"I am extremely elated to win a medal in the Tokyo Paralympics. In Rio 2016, I was disqualified but now I have won Bronze," Sundar told ANI after the win.

"I want to thank my coach Mahavir Saini who trained me from 2009 to 2021 and stood by me in bad times after Rio 2016. I also want to thank my family, SAI & PCI for support and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for motivation. I also want to thank my family as they helped me throughout my bad times," he added.

Sundar's coach Mahaveer Saini was also happy with the javelin thrower's performance in the Tokyo Paralympics. "We had missed a medal in Rio 2016. We didn't win gold today but we are happy with the bronze," said Mahaveer Saini.

Sundar Singh went first among the Indian trio in the final as he started with a season-best of 62.58.

Sundar Singh was shown a red flag in his 3rd and 4th attempts, after which he landed a 64.01 for his season-best in the 5th throw to land himself in a medal position.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sundar Singh Gurjar Rio Paralympics ​Paralympics 2020 Paralympics 2021 Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Tokyo Paralympics 2021
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp