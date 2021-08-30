STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TTA athletes bag six titles in triathlon meet

Published: 30th August 2021 03:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 10:49 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Acchyuttam Haran of TTA clinched gold in the CSS Tamil State Triathlon Open conducted under the aegis of Tamil Nadu Triathlon Association (TTA) at the Centre for Sports Science, Sri Ramachandra University on Sunday. Trainees from the TTA hogged the limelight, winning 6 of the 8 titles up for grabs. Chief guest Dr Arumugam, director of CSS gave away the medals along with N Ramachandran, the president of TTA.

Congratulating all participants & winners, Mr. N. Ramachandran, President Tamil Nadu Triathlon Association, said, “We are glad to host the first triathlon event post the Covid-19 pandemic and to have completed it safely and successfully. It is great to see many athletes actively participating under various categories. TTA would like to thank CSS for their continuous support in conducting the event.

Results: Super Sprint Distance (Youth) Men:1 S Acchyuttam Haran (TTA), 2 Sai Lohitaksh, 3 S Sanoj. (women); 1 Keerthi (TTA), 2 Hasini RP, 3 Nafisa M Junior: boys: 1 Vaman S (TTA), 2 Akash Perumalsamy; (girls) 1 S Sandhyavathy (TTA), 2 Prathiksha Murugan; Elite boys: 1 Pradhap Murugan,2 Sri Krishna, 3 Prabhakaran M; women: 1 S Aarthi (TTA), 2 Vinolee Ramalingam; Master (men): 1 Venkatesh Anbazhagan, 2 Kiran Balram, 3 Gopinath Rajamani; women: Eswari Andiappan.

Beach Wrestling: Haryana dominate Day 1
Haryana wrestlers won two gold and one bronze medals on Day 1 of the 1st Senior Beach Freestyle and Women Wrestling Championship which began at Beach Resort, Mahabalipuram on Sunday. 

Bouts were held in two categories each in men’s (70kg and 90kg) and women’s (50kg and 70kg). Haryana’s Robin Singh won gold in men’s 90kg while Hanny Kumari from the state finished first in women’s 50kg. Bouts in the remaining four weight divisions will be held on Monday.

