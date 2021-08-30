STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

World No.1 is a target we can achieve this Olympic cycle, believes Harmanpreet Singh

The past few weeks have been nothing short of a dream for Harmanpreet Singh who played an instrumental role in India's historic Bronze medal feat.

Published: 30th August 2021 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh

Indian hockey team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh (Photo | Hockey India Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The past few weeks have been nothing short of a dream for Harmanpreet Singh who played an instrumental role in India's historic Bronze medal feat at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

The ace drag-flicker scored a total of six goals to not only become India's leading goal scorer in Tokyo, but he was also the joint third-highest goal scorer of the tournament.

His exploits at the quadrennial extravaganza have earned him a nomination for the prestigious FIH Player of the Year award and he is nominated alongside some of the most elite hockey stars in the world such as Belgium's Arthur Van Doren and Alexander Hendrickx, Australia's Jake Whetton, Aran Zalewski and Tim Brand.

Expressing that this nomination is a big honour for Harmanpreet, he said, "The kind of reception we have received after returning home with the Bronze medal has been simply incredible and I fall short of words to express how happy this feels. I am someone who doesn't express my emotions so much, but the love people have showered on us makes me feel very overwhelmed."

"While I feel elated on being nominated for the FIH Men's Player of the Year Award along with some of the best players in world hockey, I feel this is an honour for the entire team. While the records say I have the highest number of goals for India, this wouldn't have been possible if not for my teammates who earned us penalty corners, the injectors and stoppers who perfected the act to ensure I was on target. It was totally the result of teamwork and I truly feel we are poised for bigger feats," added Harmanpreet Singh who was also nominated for the FIH Men's Rising Player of the Year award in 2017 following his incredible success during India's victorious FIH Junior World Cup as well as FIH Champions Trophy in 2016 where India had won Silver.

On being asked what's on the team's agenda next, the vice-captain didn't mince his words to state that the team is already looking forward to the next Olympic cycle. "This Bronze medal has not only changed our lives, but it has changed the way we think. It has brought this team immense confidence and we truly think that becoming World No.1 is a target we can achieve this Olympic cycle."

"There are a number of important tournaments coming up in 2022 starting with FIH Hockey Pro League in February followed by Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and the World Cup in 2023. With the Olympic cycle being shorter, it is going to be exciting and fast-paced. We are looking forward to regroup in camp soon and resuming our preparations for the all-important 2022 calendar," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harmanpreet Singh Olympics 2020 Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics 2021 Tokyo Games Tokyo Games 2020 Tokyo Games 2021
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp