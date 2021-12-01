STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pro Kabaddi League season 8 from December 22 in Bengaluru

Keeping the health and safety of players in mind amid COVID times, the organisers have converted the entire venue into an integrated and secure bio-bubble.

Published: 01st December 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

U Mumba (orange) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (Pink) players in action during their Pro Kabaddi League match in Mumbai. | PTI

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BENGALURU: The eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League will be held here from December 22 and will be a closed-door affair, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Organisers Mashal Sports have scheduled triple headers on the first four days.

PKL season 8 will begin with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls.

The League's 'Southern Derby' will then take centre-stage as Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the second match and UP Yoddha squaring off with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.

Keeping the health and safety of players in mind amid COVID times, the organisers have converted the entire venue at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre into an integrated and secure bio-bubble.

All 12 teams will be staying and playing at the same venue.

