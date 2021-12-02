Indian Olympic Association election set to be postponed as intrigue deepens

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The drama continues. The Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) elections, originally slated for December 19, is set to be postponed after the Delhi High Court decided to maintain status quo on the elections until the next hearing on December 10.

The nomination process was to begin on December 2 and end by Saturday evening. According to sports lawyer Rahul Mehra, who had approached the High Court to direct the IOA to change its constitution according to the National Sports Development Code of India, the court would be hearing the case on December 10 and until then the ‘interim stay’ would continue.

Mehra said the court had suggested that the IOA bring its entire constitution in consonance with the sports code as petitioned by him.

“I have raised various issues which highlight many provisions which are in violation of the Sports Code, laws of the land (SC and HC judgments), International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter and court orders, directives and advisories.”

The lawyer said the court has issued notice on his application and asked non-applicants to file their replies and has extended the interim order of stay on IOA elections “after noting Union of India’s stand that it doesn’t want this election process to continue until the final disposal of my matter”.

With the IOA divided into two groups -- one with its president Narinder Batra and the other with secretary-general Rajeev Mehta -- the whole episode gets more intriguing. Interestingly, one particular point of interest to some of the members in the Mehta camp has been the argument on the restrictive clause that bars members who were not part of the previous five Executive Councils to contest for the posts of president and secretary.

In the November 30 interim order, the issue that was highlighted was the restrictive clause which the secretary general’s and the UOI’s counsels too supported. They were of the view that the clause should be withdrawn. There had been discussion among various members of IOA on December 1 and some even suggested that the clause should be kept at abeyance for the elections. Apparently, members supporting Batra felt this should be conveyed to the court.

However, Mehra wanted the IOA to follow the sports code in letter and spirit. If the restrictive clause is removed, there are numerous possibilities present in front of the Mehta camp, who could find a suitable candidate for the post of president to challenge Batra. Some senior members are perturbed and feel there are indications that even someone from the country’s ruling dispensation, the BJP, could find a way into the IOA. The removal of the restrictive clause could free some names with strong political connections, including the son of a minister.

The Batra camp is however quite optimistic about the number of members supporting them. In the EC meeting last month, Batra had more supporters, but some say it needs to be seen how this HC matter pans out. The Electoral College for the elections was drawn up on November 30 before the HC intervention. Even here, there seems to be a divide: some members say there are two Electoral Colleges, one by the president and the other by the secretary. There seems to be a discrepancy in 12-13 names. Since only the election has been stayed, it needs to be seen if the AGM in Guwahati on December 19 will go ahead and whether IOA would change the constitution.