STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Indian Olympic Association election set to be postponed as intrigue deepens

The lawyer said the court has issued notice on his application and asked non-applicants to file their replies and has extended the interim order of stay on IOA elections

Published: 02nd December 2021 11:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Narinder Batra, Rajeev Mehta, IOA

IOA president Narinder Batra and secretary-general Rajeev Mehta during an executive council meeting of the organisation. (File Photo)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The drama continues. The Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) elections, originally slated for December 19, is set to be postponed after the Delhi High Court decided to maintain status quo on the elections until the next hearing on December 10.

The nomination process was to begin on December 2 and end by Saturday evening. According to sports lawyer Rahul Mehra, who had approached the High Court to direct the IOA to change its constitution according to the National Sports Development Code of India, the court would be hearing the case on December 10 and until then the ‘interim stay’ would continue.

Mehra said the court had suggested that the IOA bring its entire constitution in consonance with the sports code as petitioned by him.

“I have raised various issues which highlight many provisions which are in violation of the Sports Code, laws of the land (SC and HC judgments), International Olympic Committee (IOC) Charter and court orders, directives and advisories.”

The lawyer said the court has issued notice on his application and asked non-applicants to file their replies and has extended the interim order of stay on IOA elections “after noting Union of India’s stand that it doesn’t want this election process to continue until the final disposal of my matter”.

With the IOA divided into two groups -- one with its president Narinder Batra and the other with secretary-general Rajeev Mehta -- the whole episode gets more intriguing. Interestingly, one particular point of interest to some of the members in the Mehta camp has been the argument on the restrictive clause that bars members who were not part of the previous five Executive Councils to contest for the posts of president and secretary.

In the November 30 interim order, the issue that was highlighted was the restrictive clause which the secretary general’s and the UOI’s counsels too supported. They were of the view that the clause should be withdrawn. There had been discussion among various members of IOA on December 1 and some even suggested that the clause should be kept at abeyance for the elections. Apparently, members supporting Batra felt this should be conveyed to the court.

However, Mehra wanted the IOA to follow the sports code in letter and spirit. If the restrictive clause is removed, there are numerous possibilities present in front of the Mehta camp, who could find a suitable candidate for the post of president to challenge Batra. Some senior members are perturbed and feel there are indications that even someone from the country’s ruling dispensation, the BJP, could find a way into the IOA. The removal of the restrictive clause could free some names with strong political connections, including the son of a minister.

The Batra camp is however quite optimistic about the number of members supporting them. In the EC meeting last month, Batra had more supporters, but some say it needs to be seen how this HC matter pans out. The Electoral College for the elections was drawn up on November 30 before the HC intervention. Even here, there seems to be a divide: some members say there are two Electoral Colleges, one by the president and the other by the secretary. There seems to be a discrepancy in 12-13 names. Since only the election has been stayed, it needs to be seen if the AGM in Guwahati on December 19 will go ahead and whether IOA would change the constitution. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Olympic Association IOA election
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp