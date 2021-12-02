STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IOA polls: All eyes on Delhi High Court today

All eyes will be on Delhi High Court on Thursday when it meets to discuss the fate of Indian Olympic Association elections on December 19 in Guwahati.

Published: 02nd December 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  All eyes will be on Delhi High Court on Thursday when it meets to discuss the fate of Indian Olympic Association elections on December 19 in Guwahati. The two-judge bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Najmi Waziri on Tuesday asked the IOA to maintain the status quo on the elections until the next hearing.

The electoral college, however, was completed on Tuesday and since it was done before the order, it is expected to hold. However, there are differences of opinion between the IOA president and the secretary-general on certain members of the electoral college.

As reported by this newspaper, restrictive clause of the IOA seems to have turned into the primary issue. What seems intriguing about the order is that counsels for both Union of India and IOA secretary-general objected to the restrictive clause in the IOA. According to IOA’s rule 11.1.3., only members, who had held office in any of the preceding five Executive Council shall be eligible to contest for posts of president and secretary-general.

The order also notes petitioner Rahul Mehra’s inference to the sports code in his prayer. “The petitioner submits that the National Sports Code is the paramount document whose applicability is imperative and it has been so held by judicial orders, but the constitution of the IOA is not in consonance with it. The restrictive clause is against the democratic spirit. If elections are held as per the existing constitution/Articles of Association, it would not be a truly representative body. The Government of India seemingly agrees with the aforesaid view,” the order cites. 

Apart from this clause, Mehra urged the court to consider putting an age and tenure cap on other members of the Executive Council too. As of now only the office bearers — president, secretary-general and treasurer adhere to age and tenure cap.

