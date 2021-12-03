Anju Bobby George elated, eyes bigger success after World Athletics’ Woman of the Year Award

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Late on Wednesday, Anju Bobby George hardly had words to explain her emotions minutes after being conferred the World Athletics’ Woman of the Year Award.

“I am just thrilled and honoured that the athletics’ world body has recognised my work,” she said. And of course, she confessed it was a surprise.

“How could I have expected a World Athletics Award?” she asked. The 44-year-old is the first athlete to be honoured by the World Athletics.

The announcement on Wednesday was late but Anju was overjoyed. “It is an honour and a responsibility too,” she said.

“I have dedicated my life for athletics and getting this recognition will only motivate me.” Motivation it is. Like Anju puts it, she left with a World Championships medal and now as a coach and mentor she is starting with a medal at the World Championships (junior). She is alluding to Shaili Singh’s medal at the U-20 World Championships in August. Shaili was spotted by Anju and her husband and coach Robert Bobby George when she was 14 and brought to Anju Bobby George Foundation for training. She has been with them since.

For Anju struggles of an upcoming athlete is well known. Even after her 2003 World Championships medal, she and her husband used to struggle to get a sponsor.

Sometimes forced to used whatever prize money they earned to put it back into the sport. This is something she would not want any of her athletes to face.

“They just need to concentrate on their sport and studies. We will take care of their logistics,” said the senior vice president of the Athletics Federation of India. “We know the struggles of an athlete.”

Women empowerment is one that she holds close to her heart.

“It is something that I really believe in and going forward I would like to help in whatever way possible to empower women through sports in particular,” she said. As of now the foundation supports 13 trainees and she hopes she can help one of them win an Olympic medal soon.

